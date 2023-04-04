Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 2,639,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,539. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

