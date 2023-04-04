Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Reduced by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,346 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,623. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.