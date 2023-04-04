Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 436,612 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.