Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($28.26) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

VTWRF stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

