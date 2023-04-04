VeraBank N.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTV opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.