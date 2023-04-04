Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,703 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Archrock were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

