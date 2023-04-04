Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $97.72.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.