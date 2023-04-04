Versant Capital Management Inc Has $63,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after buying an additional 224,903 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 1,131,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

