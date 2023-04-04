Versant Capital Management Inc Has $713,000 Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.09% of GoPro worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 35.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,163. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

