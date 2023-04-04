Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 905,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

