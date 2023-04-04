Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 530 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 201,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 253,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

