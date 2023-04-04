Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,150. The company has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

