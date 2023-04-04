Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 939 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 47,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

