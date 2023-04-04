Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.44. 970,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

