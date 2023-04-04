Village Super Market, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Village Super Market Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
