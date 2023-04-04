Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of VNO opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

