VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.13 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $88.13 million and approximately $952.54 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03626377 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $935.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

