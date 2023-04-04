Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 3,502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Vroom worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vroom by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 506,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,659. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $209.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

