Wabash National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Wabash National by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.