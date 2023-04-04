Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

WMMVY stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Wal-Mart de México

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

