Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.18. 4,388,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,986. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

