Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,476,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 100,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,485. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

