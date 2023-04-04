Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,135,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,090. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

