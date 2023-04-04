Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,727 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 4.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. 99,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

