Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Roche by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Roche by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 1,138,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Roche Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

