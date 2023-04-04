Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,622 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,570. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

