Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $996,970.55 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,356,504 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.