WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $91,132.67 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

