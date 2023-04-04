Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

