Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $102,480,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Trading Up 1.1 %
Nestlé stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,309. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27.
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
