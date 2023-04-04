Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $143.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

