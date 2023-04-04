WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Down 6.6%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.05 and last traded at $142.05. Approximately 217,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 526,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

WESCO International Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

