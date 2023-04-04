WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $282.87.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

