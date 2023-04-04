Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 211 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

