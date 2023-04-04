Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,105 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,886. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,230.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

