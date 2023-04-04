Westhampton Capital LLC Buys Shares of 900 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NSC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.94. 316,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

