Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $489.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.69.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

