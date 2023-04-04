Westhampton Capital LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $198,877,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. 669,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.