WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $698,009.74

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $698,009.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00331318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.