Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.18. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.