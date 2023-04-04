WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.90

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.