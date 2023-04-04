WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.90

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

