WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 149,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,840. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

