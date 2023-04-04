WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

