WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 576,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.