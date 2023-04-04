WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

