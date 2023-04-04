WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5,204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,324,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,487,400. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

