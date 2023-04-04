WNY Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOE traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. 156,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

