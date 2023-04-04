WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 23,504 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.