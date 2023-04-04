Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153,629.94

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $127.49 million and approximately $153,629.94 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,480,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,641,267 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,435,526 with 1,739,596,017 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0731447 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $94,673.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.