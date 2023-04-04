Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.47. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 201,900 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

